Draft bill proposes exit exam for graduates looking to practise traditional systems of medicine
The bill, proposed by a NITI Aayog-led panel, also aims to create a new regulatory body, Ministry of Ayush Secretary Rajesh Kotecha said.
The Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy – or Ayush – is mulling over making an exit exam mandatory for medical graduates looking to get a licence to practise Indian medicine systems, including Ayurveda, PTI reported.
The bill, known as the National Commission for Indian Systems of Medicine and Homoeopathy, was proposed by a NITI Aayog-led panel.
The draft bill, which is being modelled on the lines of the Health Ministry’s National Medical Commission Bill, also aims to create a new regulatory body, Ayush Secretary Rajesh Kotecha said on Thursday. At present, two statutory bodies – the Central Council of Homoeopathy and the Central Council of Indian Medicine – govern higher education in homoeopathy and other indigenous systems of medicine, IANS reported.
The Ayush National Teachers Eligibility Test will bring in quality teachers, Kotecha added. “A unique verification code for such teachers shall be allotted by Central Council of Homoeopathy or the Central Council of Indian Medicine before their appointment.”
Students who want to get into Ayush’s undergraduate courses in the next academic session would have to clear the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test. However, Kotecha said that the ministry might ultimately opt for a separate entrance examination.