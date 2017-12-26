25,800 cases of online banking fraud reported in 2017, IT minister tells Parliament
Maharashtra had the most number of cases, followed by Haryana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Delhi.
At least 25,800 cases of credit and debit card fraud and those involving internet banking were reported in 2017, Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told Parliament on Friday, PTI reported.
In the December quarter, 10,220 cases of card and online banking fraud involving Rs 111.85 crore were reported, according to the Reserve Bank of India, Prasad said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha. He said 7,372 cases were reported in the September quarter, 5,148 cases in the June quarter and 3,077 cases in the March quarter of 2017.
Maharashtra topped the list of card fraud cases, at 380, involving Rs 12.10 crore.
Haryana reported 238 cases worth Rs 8.27 crore, followed by Karnataka with 221 cases involving Rs 9.16 crore), Tamil Nadu with 208 cases worth Rs 4.38 crore and Delhi with 156 cases worth Rs 3.43 crore, the IT minister said.