Kerala Police arrest another for abusing actor Parvathy online over her comments about Mammootty
Rojin Chacko, a college student, is the second person to be arrested in the case.
Kerala Police have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with the online attacks on actor Parvathy, PTI reported on Saturday. Rojin Chacko, a college student, is the second person to be arrested in the case.
Parvathy had filed a police complaint on December 26, after facing online attacks from Mammootty’s fans for many days. She had submitted screenshots of abusive messages along with her complaint. Kerala police had arrested a 23-year-old man from Thrissur on December 27.
“He [Rojin Chacko] said he was not a member of the Mammootty fans association, but was extremely fond of the actor,” Kollam City Police Commissioner Ajeetha Begum told The Times of India. “He also claimed to have acted in a scene in a Mammootty-starrer.’’
At a film festival earlier in December, the Malayalam actor, who made her Bollywood debut in November, had said in a reference to Mammootty’s 2016 hit film Kasaba: “I had watched a film recently, to my bad luck. With all respect to the makers, the film disappointed me, as it featured a great actor spitting totally misogynistic dialogues.”
She said further: “A lot of people feel cinema reflects life and society, so when a superstar mouths such a dialogue, people might think it is sexy and cool.”
Mammootty claimed to have consoled Parvathy after she was threatened, Manorama Online reported. “I don’t go after any controversy,” Mammotty said. “What we need is meaningful debates.”