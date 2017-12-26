Kargil war widow dies after hospital refuses treatment without Aadhaar card, claims family
The hospital admitted to asking for the identity card, but has denied the allegations that the woman was refused treatment.
The wife of a soldier who was killed in the Kargil War died on Friday after a hospital in Haryana’s Sonipat district denied her treatment until her Aadhaar card was submitted, her family has alleged, according to The Times of India.
Shakuntala Devi, 55, had throat cancer and suffered from heart problems. Her husband, Havaldar Laxman Dass, had died during a gun battle on June 9, 1999, The Times of India reported.
“We first took her to the ex-servicemen contributory health scheme hospital in Sonipat and got referred to Tulip Hospital on Wednesday evening,” Devi’s son Pawan Kumar Balyan told the newspaper.
He said Tulip Hospital insisted they provide her Aadhaar card. “I did not have the card, but had a copy sent to me on WhatsApp from home,” he said. But he alleged that the hospital did not accept it and refused to treat her.
Balyan said after nearly two hours, he took his mother back to the ex-servicemen’s hospital, but she died soon after.
The Tulip Hospital in Sonipat, however, has denied the allegations. Dr Abhimanyu Kumar from the hospital admitted that they insisted on the Aadhaar card, but refuted the allegations that they were not ready to admit Devi. The hospital claimed the family later took the woman home.
“We have never stopped any treatment because of Aadhaar card ever,” a doctor from the hospital told ANI. “It is mandatory, not for treatment, but for documentation process.”