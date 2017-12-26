FIR registered against Sushil Kumar and his supporters for attacking Parveen Rana: Reports
The two wrestlers had contested in the semi-finals of a qualification tournament for next year’s Commonwealth Games.
The Delhi Police have registered an FIR under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code against wrestler Sushil Kumar on charges of attacking Parveen Rana and his brother Naveen, according to reports.
The wrestling trials for next year’s Commonwealth Games turned into an unprecedented brawl on Friday after double Olympic-medallist Sushil Kumar beat arch-rival Parveen Rana in one of the bouts, triggering a clash between their respective supporters.
In the semi-final on Friday, Sushil beat Rana 7-3 in a hotly contested bout in the 74-kg category.
Rana, after losing to Sushil in the semi-final clash, claimed that the Olympic bronze medallist’s supporters beat him and his elder brother “for daring to take the ring” against him.
Sushil, on the other hand, claimed that he had been bitten by Rana during the bout.
“...he bit me but no problem, it might be his tactics to stop me from performing well. All this is a part of sports,” Sushil told reporters after the bouts.
“Whatever happened here was wrong. I condemn it. There was mutual respect after the fight ended,” he added.
Sushil, later tweeted:
The 34-year-old Sushil had incidentally beaten Rana in the Commonwealth Championships final.