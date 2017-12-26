Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani says he will campaign against the BJP in Karnataka
The Dalit leader said he would appeal to the Congress not to field candidates against those associated with ‘people’s movements’ in the state.
Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani said on Friday that he would campaign against the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections, The Hindu reported. “I am not concerned about which party will benefit by my campaign, but my goal is to defeat the BJP,” Mevani said at an event organised by the Karnataka Komu Souharda Vedike in Chikkamagaluru.
Mevani said at least 10 to 15 candidates associated with people’s movements in Karnataka should be allowed to contest the elections. “No matter to which party or organisation the candidate belongs, we have to support him or her,” he said. “We shall also appeal to the Congress not to field its candidates against them, as the party did in my case in Gujarat. Our goal must be to defeat the Sangh Parivar”.
Mevani claimed 80% of Muslims and Dalits in Vadgam area voted against the BJP during the Gujarat Assembly elections. “I wish here in Karnataka, 95% of Dalits, Muslims, farmers, and workers vote against the BJP.” He said that Dalits and Muslims had united after communal incidents in the country.
“We do not want an ageing [Prime Minister] Modi delivering speeches. We want to hear young leaders such as Hardik Patel and Kanhaiya Kumar,” Mevani said, according to the Deccan Chronicle. He called on “secular forces” to take on BJP leaders like Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath and National President Amit Shah, who will be visiting Karnataka soon, “to hold experiments on imposing Hindutva in the state.”