Subramanian Swamy says he will move to another state if BJP allies with Rajinikanth
The party leader expressed his displeasure with the actor’s decision to enter politics, even as other politicians congratulated and welcomed him.
Politicians across the divide on Sunday welcomed Tamil actor Rajinikath’s decision to float a political party ahead of the next Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.
Among the first to congratulate him was actor Kamal Haasan. “I congratulate my brother Rajini for his social consciousness and political entry. Welcome, welcome,” he tweeted.
MK Stalin, the Working President of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, also wished the actor, News 18 reported. “I congratulate and welcome superstar Rajinikanth’s entry into politics,” he said.
Ousted AIADMK leader and RK Nagar MLA TTV Dinakaran also welcomed the actor’s entry into politics and said he was happy that Rajinikanth had made this decision.
Tamil Nadu BJP President Tamilisai Soundararajan said Rajinikanth’s call for corruption-free good governance was also her party’s aim.
Actor Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth’s co-star in the 1991 film Hum, also tweeted his wishes, calling him a “humble considerate human”.
Congress Spokesperson Khushbu Sundar said Rajinikanth “believes in inclusive democracy and development” and wished all the best on behalf of the party.
D Ravikumar, a senior leader in Dalit party Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, said Rajinikanth was “given the political assignment” of pushing Tamil Nadu politics towards communalism.
Contrary to the others, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy expressed his displeasure at the actor’s decision and said he would move to another state if the BJP allied with Rajinikanth, The Hindu Tamil reported.
“Let him announce a political party name and candidates, then I will expose him,” Swamy told ANI.