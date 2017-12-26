Iran: Two anti-government protestors killed and dozens detained, authorities warn of ‘iron fist’
The government denied the involvement of the police in the two deaths, and blamed Sunni groups and ‘foreign agents’ instead.
Two protestors were shot dead in the Iranian town of Dorud on Saturday night as the government warned of a “high price” for those holding anti-establishment protests across the country since Thursday, Reuters reported. The government denied the role of police in the two deaths, and blamed Sunni groups and “foreign agents” instead.
Students clashed with police in the capital city of Tehran on Saturday and there were reports of violence in several other towns, according to the BBC. Eighty people were detained in the city of Arak, Mehr news agency reported.
Protests against corruption, rising prices and the clerical leadership have now spread to several cities. Agitators in some towns called for the death or removal of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Videos showed people shouting, “Mullahs, have some shame, let go of the country.”
After reports of attacks at government buildings and a police vehicle being burnt, Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli told state media: “Those who damage public property, violate law and order and create unrest are responsible for their actions and should pay the price.”
The Revolutionary Guards warned protestors of an “iron fist” if the unrest continued. They said people should not have chanted slogans or burnt public property if they were protesting against high prices.
There were also reports of internet services being disrupted in some places.