California legalises marijuana, but strict rules could delay sales
The state has allowed adults older than 21 to buy pot and grow up to six plants.
California began the New Year by legalising the sale of recreational marijuana, AP reported. But strict laws and delays in issuing licences could mean that pot will not be available immediately everywhere.
The state, which allowed the use of pot for medical purposes two decades ago, has now also allowed adults older than 21 to buy pot. The state allows an individual to grow up to six plants and possess as much as an ounce of the drug.
However, people may find it difficult to find a retail outlet to buy non-medical pot in California. Only 90 businesses got state licenses to open on New Year’s Day and most of them are in San Diego, Santa Cruz, the San Francisco Bay Area and Palm Springs.
In Los Angeles and San Francisco, local regulations were not approved on time to start issuing licenses, The Los Angeles Times reported. Fresno, Bakersfield and Riverside have adopted laws that ban the sale of recreational marijuana.