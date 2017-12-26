Regional languages must be used to promote love for science among youth, says PM Narendra Modi
Scientists must focus on innovations that will solve the problems of the country, he said at an event to mark the 125th birth anniversary of physicist SN Bose.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that regional languages must be used to promote science and develop a love for it in youth, PTI reported.
“To promote understanding and love of science among our youth, it is vital that we promote science communication in a big way,” Modi said while addressing an event commemorating the 125th birth anniversary of physicist Satyendra Nath Bose in Kolkata via video-conference. “Language should not be a barrier but a facilitator in this task.”
Bose, born on January 1, 1894, is best known for his work on quantum mechanics in the 1920s. He discovered ‘bosons’, one of the two basic classes of subatomic particles, and worked with Albert Einstein to define it.
“Bose was a crusader for teaching science in vernacular languages,” the prime minister said, adding that he started the Bengali science magazine Gyan o Bigyan to “promote understanding and love for science in our youth”.
Modi also told scientists to focus on innovations that will solve the socio-economic problems of the country and have a positive impact on people’s lives.
“It will be unjust for the people of the country if their [scientists’] achievements and innovations get confined within the boundaries of laboratories,” he said, according to The Indian Express. “Their hard work will receive its true reward when their innovations will reach the masses and make positive changes in their lives.”