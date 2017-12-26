Gurugram: Youth clash with police personnel checking ID cards on New Year's Eve
The police arrested one man for slapping a security guard and a constable.
The Gurugram police on Sunday arrested one man and baton-charged several other young men who tried to force their way into Sahara Mall on New Year’s Eve, The Indian Express reported. A video of the incident was shared heavily on social media on Monday.
The police said the men started arguing with them after they were asked for their identity cards. “We asked visitors to show us ID cards as the mall has establishments serving alcohol,” sub-inspector Mool Chand said.
One of the men, Amit Rai, allegedly slapped a security guard who asked for his ID, and later slapped a police head constable, The Hindu reported. This led to a ruckus outside the mall, and the police used their batons to control the crowd, the report said.
The police said they arrested Rai for starting the fight and preventing a government official from doing his duty. Rai claimed to be a customs inspector at the international airport in Delhi, The Hindu reported. He was sent for a medical test, which showed he was drunk at the time of the incident, Chand said.