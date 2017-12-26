Fog delays trains and flights for the second day in a row in Delhi
Weather department predicted that the sky will remain clear during during the day.
Train and flight services in Delhi continued to suffer for the second day on Tuesday because of the thick fog in the national Capital and other parts of North India.
More than 60 flights were delayed in the morning, and six were cancelled, PTI reported. Sixty-four trains were delayed, 24 rescheduled and 21 were cancelled due to poor visibility, according to ANI.
“The sky will remain clear during during the day, with dense fog in the morning,” IANS quoted a weather department official as saying. The minimum temperature was around 8 degrees Celsius, and the visibility was at 300 metres around 8.30 am, an improvement from Monday morning’s 50 metres.
The Air Quality Index for Particulate Matter 2.5 – the concentration of the particulate matter of diameter less than 2.5 microns – was at a hazardous 409 at 11 am on Tuesday, according to the United States Embassy’s monitoring.
Passengers at the Indira Gandhi International airport in New Delhi had suffered on Monday too as more than 500 flights were delayed due to poor visibility. The Delhi airport had resumed functioning in the afternoon after dense fog in the morning forced it to halt its operations for nearly four hours.