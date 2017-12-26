Haryana man arrested for allegedly killing six people in two hours
The police said the man used to be in the Army and appeared to be mentally unstable.
The Haryana police arrested a man for allegedly using an iron rod to kill six people in two hours on Tuesday morning, NDTV reported.
The police said the murders took place between 2 am and 4 am at different spots in Haryana’s Palwal area, India Today reported. They identified the suspected killer as Naresh, an ex-Army man.
“Naresh is around 45 years old and appeared to be mentally weak,” Palwal Superintendent of Police Sulochana Gajraj told India Today. Gajraj said Naresh attacked “whoever he came across on the streets”.
CCTV footage shows Naresh entered a hospital around 2.30 am and murdered a woman there. The video shows him wearing a blue sweater and white trousers and carrying a rod. The police said he then murdered four people between Agra Road and Minar Gate, and finally a security guard.
The police found him injured at Palwal’s Adarsh Colony area and arrested him, NDTV reported.