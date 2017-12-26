One BJP MLA says India is for Hindus, another claims Muslims want to take control of country by 2030
Vikram Saini, a legislator from Muzaffarnagar district, accused previous Uttar Pradesh governments of framing policies that benefit only the minority community.
Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Vikram Saini, who is known for making provocative statements, has claimed that India is a nation only for Hindus as it is also know as Hindustan, NDTV reported on Tuesday.
Saini, who represents Khatauli in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district, accused previous governments of framing policies that benefit only Muslims. He made the statement at an event in Muzaffarnagar on Monday. “Today, everyone gets benefits without any discrimination,” he claimed.
Saini, who had been detained under the National Security Act after violence in Muzaffarnagar in 2013, had last year threatened to “break the limbs of those killing cows”.
His comments came the same day another BJP MLA reiterated his assertion that Muslims were bearing more children with the aim outnumber Hindus and take control of the country by 2030, The Indian Express reported. Banwari Lal Singhal from Alwar in Uttar Pradesh said that if this is not addressed, soon “nobody will be able to stop [a situation where there is] a Muslim prime minister, president and chief ministers in most states”.
“Muslims are giving birth to 12 to 14 children...while Hindus restrict the number to one or two,” he had written in a Facebook post.