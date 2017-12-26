Karnataka: Police arrest three men for allegedly assaulting two girls at Mangaluru zoo
Police said members of a right wing outfit attacked the girls, a Hindu and a Christian, for going to the zoo with some Muslim youths.
The police on Tuesday arrested three members of a right wing Hindu outfit for assaulting two teenage girls at a zoo in Karnataka’s Mangaluru. The girls, a Hindu and a Christian, were attacked for allegedly going to the zoo with some Muslim friends, the Hindustan Times reported, citing police officials.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (law and order) Hanumantharaya said the three people arrested were members of Hindu Jagarana Vedike. “Others might have been involved,” he said, adding that it was not yet known how the men got information about the youngsters at the zoo.
However, IANS quoted Mangaluru Police Commissioner TR Suresh as saying, “The men claim to be members of Hindu organisation Bajrang Dal.” The police have registered a First Information Report under Sections 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement) and 355 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour a person) of the Indian Penal Code.
A video showing a man assaulting the girls went viral on social media on Tuesday, triggering outrage against the apparent moral policing. In the video, the man is seen heckling the students, and later hits one of the girls on her neck, right in front of some policemen.
Karnataka Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy said the police had taken prompt action. “I have directed police to take strict action against the vigilante groups,” Reddy said. “Action would be taken against policemen in case of dereliction of duty.”