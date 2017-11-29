Aam Aadmi Party picks Sanjay Singh, Navin Gupta and Sushil Gupta for Rajya Sabha

Aam Aadmi Party leader Kumar Vishwas on Wednesday called Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a dictator after the party decided not to field him for elections to the Rajya Sabha.

“I was punished for speaking the truth,” Vishwas said, after the party announced that its leader Sanjay Singh, Chartered Accountant Navin Gupta and businessman-cum-social worker Sushil Gupta will be its candidates for the Upper House.

The decision was made at a meeting of AAP’s Political Affairs Committee. Sanjay Singh is expected to file his nomination on Thursday.

Maine jo-jo sach bola aaj uska pururskar dand swaroop mujhe diya gaya. Arvind ne mujhe muskurate huye kaha tha ke 'sir ji aapko marenge par shaheed nahi hone denge' main unko badhai deta hu ke main apni shahadat sweekar karta hu: Kumar Vishwas on AAP's Rajya Sabha nominees pic.twitter.com/Y5Ih33s21L — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2018

The last date to file nominations for the three seats is January 5, and the elections will take place on January 16. Since the party has a majority in the 70-seat Delhi Assembly, it is likely to win all the seats.

The party had earlier said that it does not plan to field any of its leaders for the three seats, which fall vacant in January, in Delhi. It had earlier approached former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan for a seat, but he had declined the offer.