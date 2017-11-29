‘My Name is Khan, I am not a terrorist,’ says Imran Khan after getting pre-arrest bail in 2014 cases
The cricketer-turned-politician’s party and its ally are accused of damaging government properties in Islamabad’s Red Zone and attacking police in August 2014.
An anti-terrorism court in Islamabad on Tuesday approved Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan’s pre-arrest bail application in all four cases registered against him in connection with an attack on Pakistan Television headquarters in 2014, local daily The Express Tribune reported.
Soon after, the cricketer-turned-politician celebrated the bail with the tweet: “My Name is Khan and I am not a terrorist.” He also said that the Pakistani Supreme Court’s dismissal of a petition to disqualify him from Parliament for not declaring his assets proved that he was sadiq (truthful) and ameen (righteous).
In August 2014, supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and its ally Pakistan Awami Tehreek are believed to have attacked properties in Islamabad’s Red Zone, including those of many state institutions. They were also accused of attacking a police officer.
Various leaders in the country criticised Khan’s tweet, including the daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Muslim League’s Maryam Nawaz.