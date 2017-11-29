Indo-China ties

China denies reports of standoff with Indian troops in Arunachal Pradesh

The Foreign Ministry said the two countries had mature border controls and maintaining peace was important for both.

by 
Biju Boro/AFP file photo

China on Wednesday denied having knowledge about reports that its troops were locked in a standoff with the Indian security forces in Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Siang district for over a week.

The Foreign Ministry said the two countries had mature border controls and maintaining peace along the border was important for both. In response to a question about the Indian media reports, ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang reiterated China’s stance of not acknowledging the existence of “Arunachal Pradesh”.

“First of all, on the border issue, our position is clear and consistent,” he said. “We never acknowledged the existence of so-called Arunachal Pradesh.”

News reports had claimed that Chinese soldiers crossed into the Indian territory with road building machinery in late December. Residents in the region told the Hindustan Times that Indian security forces intercepted Chinese troops near Bishing village and seized their road construction machinery.

Geng said that China and India had a “well-developed and mature mechanism” to deal with border issues. “Through this mechanism, China and India can manage the border affairs. Maintaining peace and stability at the border suits both China and India,” he added.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

A phone so stunning that it deserves its own photoshoot

Presenting the Moto X4, crafted to perfection.

Gaurav Sawn Photography

Precision-crafted glass and metal design, an anodised aluminium frame, easy to hold and featuring beautiful contours, the Moto X4 is crafted to perfection indeed.

With the distinctive placement of the rear cameras, this phone makes a great subject for a photographic series.

Gaurav Sawn Photography
Gaurav Sawn Photography

The light reveals the fluidity of its body; curves that fit perfectly in the contours of a palm.

Gaurav Sawn Photography
Gaurav Sawn Photography

Reclining on a bed of satin, the glass-encased phone blends into the folds of the luxurious fabric.

The slimness, seamlessness and solidity of the phone make for a great profile shot.

A stunning design which is IP68 rated water-resistant too, it is as beautiful as it is strong.

We partnered with photographer Gaurav Sawn to create this series. Says Gaurav, “The glass sandwich design looks extremely good and the reflections on the back panel make the phone stand out. This is a phone that is best used without a case. The curved corners were also very comfortable to hold. All in all, really enjoyed shooting this phone!”

While this phone is elegant and crafted to perfection, it is also extremely tough, being protected from scratches with Corning® Gorilla® Glass that stretches all the way around.

You don’t need to sacrifice of performance either. It’s packed with a 2.2 GHz octa-core Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 630 processor and comes with a TurboPower™ Charger which means hours of power in minutes!

For the music lover, this phone is a boon. With simultaneous connectivity of up to four Bluetooth® audio devices at the same time, you can build your own stereo system without worrying about cables.

The dual rear cameras – a 12MP that lets you focus faster and get great results even on dark, cloudy days, and an 8 MP camera, with wide angle lens makes your most ambitious photos look all the more impressive.

To get your hands on the Moto X4, and experience perfection, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Motorola and not by the Scroll editorial team.