China denies reports of standoff with Indian troops in Arunachal Pradesh
The Foreign Ministry said the two countries had mature border controls and maintaining peace was important for both.
China on Wednesday denied having knowledge about reports that its troops were locked in a standoff with the Indian security forces in Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Siang district for over a week.
The Foreign Ministry said the two countries had mature border controls and maintaining peace along the border was important for both. In response to a question about the Indian media reports, ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang reiterated China’s stance of not acknowledging the existence of “Arunachal Pradesh”.
“First of all, on the border issue, our position is clear and consistent,” he said. “We never acknowledged the existence of so-called Arunachal Pradesh.”
News reports had claimed that Chinese soldiers crossed into the Indian territory with road building machinery in late December. Residents in the region told the Hindustan Times that Indian security forces intercepted Chinese troops near Bishing village and seized their road construction machinery.
Geng said that China and India had a “well-developed and mature mechanism” to deal with border issues. “Through this mechanism, China and India can manage the border affairs. Maintaining peace and stability at the border suits both China and India,” he added.