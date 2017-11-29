Delhi: CBI files 3 cases against founder of Rohini ashram from where female inmates were rescued
Scores of girls and women have been rescued from Virender Dev Dixit’s ashrams since December 20.
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday filed three cases against Virender Dev Dixit, the founder of an institution that is under investigation for alleged sexual assault and illegal confinement of children and young women at its ashrams, ANI reported.
Scores of girls and women have been rescued from ashrams of Adhyatmik Vishwa Vidyalaya in parts of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh’s Farrukhabad since December 20 when the Delhi High Court asked the CBI to inspect the institute’s Rohini premises.
The court also asked Dixit to be present before it on January 4.
Parents of three girls and an NGO had moved the High Court claiming that many young women were raped at the Adhyatmik Vishwa Vidyalaya and several had committed suicide but no case was ever registered.
After the court’s order, the Delhi Commission for Women rescued dozens of women from “prison-like” confinement at the Rohini and Mohan Garden ashrams in Delhi.