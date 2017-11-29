state news

Karnataka: Man killed with sharp weapons near Mangaluru, RSS says he was BJP, Bajrang Dal volunteer

Deepak Rao was on a motorcycle when four men in a car forced him to stop and attacked him with sharp weapons.

by 
Deepak Rao | https://twitter.com/rajeshpadmar/status/948511810369372160

Four men allegedly killed a 28-year-old man using sharp weapons at Katipalla, a town in Dakshina Kannada district near Mangaluru in Karnataka on Wednesday, NDTV reported.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s Karnataka media coordinator Rajesh Padmar claimed that the murdered youth was an “active volunteer” for both the Bajrang Dal and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Deepak Rao was on a motorcycle when four men in a car forced him to stop and attacked him with sharp weapons. Rao died on the spot.

NDTV quoted unidentified police officials as saying that they had not yet determined the political affiliations of the deceased, or the motive of the killers. The Mangaluru city police have arrested four people in connection with the crime, The Times of India reported.

The New Indian Express reported that the incident led to tension in Katipalla town on Wednesday. Police presence in the area was subsequently increased. Schools and shops were closed.

