Chennai: After announcing entry into politics, Rajinikanth meets DMK chief M Karunanidhi

Tamil actor Rajinikanth met Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief M Karunanidhi in Chennai on Wednesday, days after he announced he would float his own political party. Rajinikanth visited the former chief minister at his home.

After the meeting, he told reporters that he had met Karunanidhi to seek his blessings before entering politics. “He is the seniormost politician in the country,” the actor said. “I respect him a lot. We have a very good friendship.”

DMK’s Working President MK Stalin was also present during the meeting, ANI reported.

On Sunday, Rajinikanth had said he would float his own political party for the next Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. The actor said his party will contest all 234 seats in the Assembly. He said he will decide on whether to contest the Lok Sabha elections, too, at a later stage.

“I am not in politics for name, fame or money,” Rajinikanth had said on Sunday. “The last one year has brought shame to Tamil Nadu. Every other state is laughing at the state of our politics...This must change.”