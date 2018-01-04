United States President Donald Trump has dissolved the voter fraud commission that his government had set up in May 2017 to investigate claims of illegal voting. Several states had refused to cooperate with the commission, a White House statement said.

Trump had alleged that he won less votes in the 2016 presidential elections because of voter fraud. His Democrat rival, Hillary Clinton, had won more votes in the overall election than him. But, Trump had bagged the electoral college vote by winning the Midwestern states. The vote holds more significance than the popular vote, which Clinton had won.

The Republican president decided to remove the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity to avoid “endless legal battles at taxpayer expense”, White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders said. “Despite substantial evidence of voter fraud, many states have refused to provide the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity with basic information relevant to its inquiry,” the spokesperson said.