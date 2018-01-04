The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the central and state governments for a response to a petition that seeks the implementation of the law against sexual harassment of women at workplaces.

A bench led by Chief Justice Dipak Misra issued the notice after hearing the plea filed by the NGO Initiatives for Inclusion Foundation, Bar and Bench reported.

In the plea, the NGO asked for the appointment of district and nodal officers, and the formation of local and internal complaints committees, under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, Redressal) Act, 2013.

The court will next hear the petition after four weeks.

The law requires workplaces to form Internal Complaints Committees to hear cases of sexual harassment at work. For workplaces with fewer than 10 employees, or when the employer himself is accused, district officers are required to form “local committees” to receive the complaints under the law’s Section 6.