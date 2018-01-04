Santoor player Ulhas Bapat died in Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital on Thursday. The legendary musician was 67, ABP Majha reported.

Bapat has performed in concerts across the country and collaborated on background music for several Marathi and Hindi films. He worked with many renowned names in the music industry including RD Burman. He contributed to several Bollywood films like 1942 A Love Story, Veera-Zaara, Fanaa, Om Shanti Om and Fashion.