Online streaming service Netflix appeared to take a jibe at India’s biometric identification system Aadhaar on Thursday in a promotional clip for its TV series Black Mirror.

The 19-second video clip is based on the plot of the Black Mirror episode Hang the DJ, in which characters use a device to find romantic partners. The device can tell romantic hopefuls how long they will continue dating a particular person – called the “expiry date”.

In the clip posted by Netflix India’s Twitter account, a character asks the device the expiry date of his relationship with the woman he is currently dating, but the device shows the message: “Link Aadhaar card to find out”.

Black Mirror, a popular science fiction series, explores how new and future technologies may impact daily life. Its fourth season is currently running on Netflix.

The post was retweeted 425 times and liked 393 times within an hour.

