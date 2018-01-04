Sameeksha Trust on Thursday appointed political scientist Gopal Guru to take charge as editor of its publication, Economic and Political Weekly, PTI reported. Guru teaches Political Science at the Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi and is the author of several books, a statement by the charitable trust said.

“The Sameeksha Trust has appointed Professor Gopal Guru as the Editor of Economic and Political Weekly for a period of five years,” the statement said. Guru has also taught at the University of Delhi and University of Pune.

In July, Economic and Political Weekly’s previous editor Paranjoy Guha Thakurta had stepped down from his position, after differences seem to have emerged with the journal’s management over an article he had co-authored about an Adani group company.

The controversial article

The article claimed the Centre had amended Special Economic Zone rules to facilitate duty reimbursements for raw materials to Adani Power Limited, leading to a benefit of Rs 500 crores. It alleged the company had falsely claimed this reimbursement without actually paying the duty in the first place.

The article was first published on June 14, and was removed from the publication’s website following notices from the Adani Group.

Two previous editors had resigned

While not commenting on the reason for his resignation, Paranjoy Guha Thakurta has told Scroll.in that he was stepping down with immediate effect. “I look forward to spending more time in Delhi with my family,” Thakurta said. “The last 15 months that I have held this position have been a very rewarding period. I have learnt a lot. It has been my honour and privilege to have been editor of such a prestigious publication.”

Guha Thakurta took over as editor in April 2016 after he was appointed to the position by the Sameeksha Trust, the charitable organisation that publishes the reputed academic weekly. Guha Thakurta’s appointment came after the previous editor, C Rammanohar Reddy, stepped down in the aftermath of disagreements with the board of the Sameeksha Trust earlier in 2016.