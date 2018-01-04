Police thwarted a man from entering the prime minister’s officer allegedly with a sword. The man is believed to be a resident of Jharkhand. An investigation into the matter is underway.

The man, Gandauri Singh, wanted to visit the Prime Minister’s Office over a property dispute in his village Tikar in Chatra district, a senior police official told Scroll.in.

Security personnel stopped him at Raisina Hill at around 3 pm. He was detained by the local police.

The Prime Minister’s Office is located in South Block of the Secretariat Building on Raisina Hill.