Drivers and conductors of various state transport corporations in Tamil Nadu went on a sudden strike on Thursday evening after their talks with the government for a revision in wages failed, The Times of India reported.

The flash strike affected several cities and towns in the state, as drivers took buses to depots and asked passengers to deboard, according to The New Indian Express. Thousands of locals were left stranded in parts of Chennai and other cities.

Traffic jams hit several roads in Chennai as buses were seen parked on the roads.

Earlier in the day, the leaders of 45 trade unions of the state transport bodies held talks with Transport Minister MR Vijayabhaskar for various demands, including the clearance of pending dues and revision in wages. The state government did not agree to the demands.

The transport workers have asked for their salaries to be on par with those of the drivers in other government corporations. They want a 2.57% increase in salaries, but the government wants to raise them only by 2.44%, NDTV reported.

Twelve trade unions have now announced an indefinite strike starting midnight.