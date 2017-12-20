United States suspends military aid to Pakistan till it ‘stops harbouring terrorist groups’

The United States on Thursday suspended security assistance to Pakistani military and demanded “decisive action” against Taliban factions based in the country.

“Until the Pakistani government takes decisive action against groups, including the Afghan Taliban and the Haqqani Network, that are destabilising the region and targeting US personnel, the United States will suspend security assistance to the Pakistani military,” US Department of State spokesperson Heather Nauert said.

The president had made it clear in his South Asia policy announcement in August 2017 that there could be no partnership with countries that harbour militants who target US service members and officials, Nauert said. “More than four months later, these groups still find sanctuary inside Pakistan,” she added.

The State Department official acknowledged that Pakistan had been the target of of terrorist attacks, but added that the US needs Islamabad “to deny safe haven to, or lawfully detain, those who threaten US interests”.

“We hope to renew and deepen our bilateral security relationship when Pakistan demonstrates willingness to aggressively confront Afghan Taliban, Haqqani Network, and others who operate from its territory,” Nauert said.

On January 1, US President Donald Trump claimed that Pakistan had given his country nothing but “lies and deceit” in return for $33 billion (Rs 2.10 lakh crore) in aid over the last 15 years.

Pakistani Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir-Khan had rebuked the US president’s tweet on January 1 and said that though Islamabad was its ally, America has given it nothing but invective and mistrust.

The rift between the two countries have been widening in the past few months. In December, Pakistan voted at the United Nations to condemn Trump’s move to recognise Jerusalem the capital of Israel. Trump had explicitly threatened to withdraw foreign aid from those countries that voted against the US. Pakistan Senate in December also adopted a resolution advising the government to seek compensation from the US government for the lives lost and property damaged by US drone attacks on Pakistani territory.