Dalit activists in Maharashtra’s Nanded city have alleged that a youth leader had been arrested under false charges. Rahul Pradhan of the Yuva Panthers was arrested on Wednesday after a 16-year-old boy in Nanded was killed in the violence that broke out across Maharashtra during a bandh.

According to a report in The Indian Express, Pradhan had received a call from the family of the deceased teenager – Yogesh Jadhav – requesting him to help them lodge an FIR. Pradhan was arrested by the Vimantal Police when he was on his way to see the family, claimed another member of Yuva Panthers.

Besides rioting and criminal conspiracy, the Vimantal Police had arrested the youth leader on charges of criminal conspiracy, wrongful restraint, obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions, concealing design to commit offence and act endangering life or personal safety of others, according to the news report.

On Thursday, Pradhan was granted bail. However, as he was about to leave the court premises, he was arrested again by the Shivaji Nagar police, The Indian Express reported.

“The moment the court allowed him bail, the police asked for his custody under 151 [3] [arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offences] of the Criminal Procedure Code,” Pradhan’s lawyer Ishwar Jondhale told the newspaper. “The court denied their request. When he was leaving, he was arrested by the Shivaji Nagar Police. As of now, we have no information about the charges.”

Bhima Koregaon clashes

Lakhs of people gather at in Bhima Koregaon near Pune every New Year’s Day to commemorate the victory of the English, whose troops comprised mostly Mahar soldiers, against the Brahmin Peshwa-led Maratha Empire in 1818. Many Dalits celebrate the defeat of the Peshwas as the first step in their continuing struggle against caste-based oppression.

Clashes broke out in Bhima Koregaon and its surrounding areas during celebrations of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon on Monday, after some people, reportedly with saffron flags, pelted stones at cars going towards the village.

The violence spread to Mumbai and other parts of the state on Tuesday and Wednesday, with protestors calling for a Maharashtra bandh. Jadhav was crushed to death on Wednesday while escaping the police during violence. Protestors have alleged that Jadhav was killed during police baton-charge, however, autopsy is yet to confirm this.