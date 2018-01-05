Scores of commuters in Tamil Nadu were stranded on Friday morning after state transport workers’ unions announced an indefinite strike. The strike was called on Thursday evening after transport unions said talks with Transport Minister MR Vijayabaskar over salary revision, pending dues and pending arrears amounting to nearly Rs 7,000 crore did not result in any breakthrough.

With 1.4 lakh workers in bus services, there are a total of 22,500 buses on Tamil Nadu roads, NDTV reported. Of these, around 15,000 are off the roads due to the strike. At least 1.8 crore passengers travel everyday on an average in the state.

As a result of the strike, Metro and suburban train services were heavily crowded on Friday morning, The New Indian Express reported. Auto drivers were also reported to have increased the fare three times than the normal charges.

“I boarded a bus to Ayyapanthangal from Broadway, but the conductor said the bus would be halted at Vadapalani and we would have to get down,” a commuter told The New Indian Express. “I finally took a cab to reach home and ended up shelling out what I would spend for five days of travel for my work.”

Indefinite strike by Transport workers' unions in Tamil Nadu over failed negotiations with the state transport department demanding wage revision among other things: Visuals from Coimbatore pic.twitter.com/nFpbyr9gGw — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2018

We are suffering because of the strike as less number of buses are plying and private buses are overcharging: School student, Coimbatore #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/32Vj4kLNII — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2018

Commuters face problems due to strike by Transport workers' unions in #TamilNadu demanding wage revision among other things: Visuals from #Rameswaram pic.twitter.com/zS7jvEhfB5 — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2018

The bus unions have demanded a 2.57% increase in the salary, but the government has agreed to increase it only by 2.44%, PTI reported. The unions have also demanded a minimum basic salary of Rs 19,500, whereas the government proposed a salary of Rs 17,700.

“We don’t want to subject the public to hardship but the government is pushing us,” Centre of Indian Trade Union leader Soundarrajan told PTI. “It doesn’t want to treat us equally as drivers in other departments. Is our demand unfair? We are not responsible for transport corporations running on losses.”