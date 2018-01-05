An escort vehicle in Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister N Chinarajappa’s convoy burst into flames at Makavarapalem in Visakhapatnam district on Friday morning. No security staff was injured in the incident.

The vehicle caught fire because of a short circuit, TimesNow reported. The security personnel jumped out of the car immediately after it burst into flames.

The car was travelling ahead of Chinarajappa’s vehicle. The deputy chief minister was heading to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s programme in Narsipatnam in Visakhapatnam district when the incident took place.