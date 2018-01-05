North Indian states continued to shiver in the biting cold wave that has claimed at least four lives in Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours, PTI reported. Temperatures in Muzaffarnagar on Thursday plunged to 3.4 degrees Celsius where three people have died because of the severe weather conditions.

As the meteorological department predicted more harsh weather in the coming days, the district authorities in Lucknow, Agra, Kanpur, Varanasi, Bareilly and Allahabad have ordered the schools to be shut till Monday, IANS reported.

Traffic has been disrupted visibility has dropped because of fog in many parts of the state. At least 30 trains were running behind their schedule, while the Shatabdi Express between New Delhi and Lucknow was cancelled on Friday.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath has directed officials to lit bonfires at public places and to distribute blankets among the poor and homeless. However, conditions at many nights shelters are said to be dismal, IANS reported.

Cold wave tightens its grip in the country, homeless left with no option but to sleep in the open: Visuals from Uttar Pradesh's Agra pic.twitter.com/cJNTP6lvEU — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 5, 2018

Intense cold wave continues to grip Uttar Pradesh: Visuals from Allahabad and Kanpur pic.twitter.com/Mkbh3GstzI — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 4, 2018

Delhi reels under intense cold wave, people light fire to battle the wintry weather (Last night visuals): Current temperature in the national capital is 10°C pic.twitter.com/OLCCBVyISF — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2018

Meanwhile, weather experts have predicted lights rains and snow on Friday in Kashmir. The Valley is currently under the 40-day harshest period of winter, also known as Chillai-Kalan. Water supply was affected in various parts of Srinagar as taps froze during the night, Greater Kashmir reported.

Earlier this week, Kargil town witnessed its coldest night this season with temperatures falling to -20 degrees Celsius. Leh was at minus 16.6 degrees Celsius on Monday night.

Delhi saw its coldest day of the season on Thursday with minimum temperature plunging to 5 degrees Celsius, NDTV reported. Trains and flight operations were once again hit in the national Capital as fog enveloped the city. At least 18 trains have been cancelled between Thursday and Friday, while 62 trains have been delayed and 20 rescheduled.