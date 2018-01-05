The police on Thursday detained a 36-year-old man for allegedly killing his 64-year-old mother by pushing her off the terrace of their building in Rajkot in September 2017, PTI reported. The Rajkot Police said Sandip Nathwani, a professor at a local college, pushed his mother Jayshree to death on September 29 because he was “fed up” of her illness.

The officers registered a case of accidental death at first. The family had initially claimed that Jayashree fell off the terrace after losing her balance because of the effect of a brain disease. However, the investigation changed tracks after the police received a letter from an unknown source.

“After receiving the letter, we checked the CCTV cameras installed in the apartment, and the recording clearly suggested that Nathwani was with Jayshree when she fell off the terrace,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II) Karanjraj Vaghela said, adding that Nathwani had initially denied killing his mother but had confessed later.

“He told us he was fed up with his mother’s illness,” Vaghela said. “Nathwani told us that on the day of the incident, he took his mother to the terrace and pushed her”.

The police officer said the son complained of uneasiness during his interrogation on Thursday and was admitted to a local hospital. He will be formally arrested once he is discharged.