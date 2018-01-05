The Supreme Court on Friday quashed a First Information Report filed against officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation for wrongly reaching the home of Orissa High Court judge CR Dash for a search in connection with a medical college admission scam, Live Law reported.

The bench took on record the affidavit the CBI filed in the matter and disposed of a petition by the High Court bar, which sought an inquiry into the episode.

The CBI affidavit said the officials who had erroneously visited Dash’s house later met the judge and the High Court chief justice and apologised to them. The investigative agency said both judges seemed satisfied with the agency’s explanations for the search. The Supreme Court then accepted the affidavit and disposed of the Orissa High Court bar’s plea.

The medical college case

The scam involves a medical college run by the Prasad Education Trust. The Medical Council of India had denied the trust permission to operate the college, but a middleman allegedly assured the trust that the judiciary would allow it to run the institute. The trust then allegedly paid the middleman to facilitate this.

The CBI conducted several raids and found that all the accused had hatched a criminal conspiracy to obtain judicial orders from High Courts and the Supreme Court in favour of the trust. This led to the arrest of former Odisha High Court judge IM Quddusi and four others. Quddusi was later released on bail.