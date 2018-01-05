Rajya Sabha MP AK Antony’s driver was found dead inside the quarters premises of the Congress leader’s house in New Delhi on Friday. Police suspect he committed suicide.

The man was identified as 35-year-old Sanjay Singh from Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh, police said. Preliminary investigation indicate that he hanged himself to death last night inside the quarters allotted to the domestic help at Antony’s residence. The body has been sent for an autopsy.

The police has not found any evidence of foul play yet.