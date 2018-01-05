Flights from the United Arab Emirates to Tunisia are set to resume after the two countries exchanged security information to resolve a tiff that began when the UAE stopped Tunisian women from flying in its territory in December.

In response to Abu Dhabi’s decision, Tunis had suspended all Emirates flights to and from its territory on December 24.

A statement from the UAE foreign ministry said on Thursday that it would resume flights after “extensive cooperation and information received from the Tunisian side that eased the national carriers’ concerns”. It said it would “return to normal procedures [as] before the extraordinary circumstance”, Reuters reported.

Tunisia’s transport ministry said it had reached an agreement after “contacts with the Emirati side at various levels”.

After Tunisia stopped Emirates flights from flying in its territory, the UAE had said the disruption to women passengers was due to security issues. “We contacted our Tunisian brothers about security information that necessitated taking specific procedures,” UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash had then said on Twitter. “We highly value Tunisian women and respect them.”

Many Tunisian rights groups and people on social media had criticised the United Arab Emirates and called its measures “discriminatory and racist”.