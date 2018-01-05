The state government painted the outer walls of the Haj House in Lucknow saffron on Friday, ANI reported. The Haj House is the office of Uttar Pradesh Haj Committee, where Haj pilgrims from the state get their documents verified and start their journey.

The Minority Welfare Board made the decision to paint the walls saffron, unidentified officials told The New Indian Express. The gate of the premises is still green in colour and the building itself remains white.

This comes two months after the state secretariat in the city was painted with a saffron shade.

The Samajwadi Party has described it as “politics of colour”, while the state government responded by calling saffron an “energetic and bright” colour.

Uttar Pradesh: Exterior walls of Haj House in Lucknow painted saffron.

“The government is doing politics of colours and trying to hide its failures,” Samajwadi Party spokesperson Sunil Singh Sajan told News18. “Saffron is the colour of faith for us, but can it give food to the hungry? Or medicine to the ill? If colouring everything saffron had been of any help, Yogi should have achieved so much in 10 months. He wears saffron from head to toe. Still he has not been able to do anything for the people of the state.”

“There is no need for controversy in such things,” Minority Affairs Minister Mohsin Raza told ANI. “Saffron is an energetic and bright looking colour, and the building looks beautiful. The opposition has no big issues against us, so they raise inconsequential things.”