The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday arrested Mushtaq Ahmed, an accused in the 1993 bombing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s Chennai headquarters, PTI reported. The blast, triggered using RDX on August 8, 1993, had brought down the RSS office at Chetpet area in Chennai killing 11 people.

Ahmed, 56, was arrested from the outskirts of Chennai on Friday morning, CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal said in New Delhi.

The case

The CBI had filed a chargesheet against 18 people in 1994. The agency had announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for information about Ahmed’s whereabouts.

In 1997, suspected RSS sympathisers killed Palani Baba, the founder of extremist outfit Jihad Committee, The Times of India reported. In September 2002, Immam Ali, a suspected operative of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence who had escaped from custody in Madurai, was killed in an encounter.

In 2007, a Terrorist and Disruptive Activities court had acquitted four persons, including SA Basha, founder of the banned al-Ummah outfit, for lack of evidence. It had convicted 11 others.