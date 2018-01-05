India’s GDP growth is likely to drop to 6.5% in 2017-’18 from 7.1% last year, says Centre
Agriculture, manufacturing, financial and real estate sectors will show lower growth rates this year.
The government on Friday predicted that India’s Gross Domestic Product will grow at 6.5% this year. The Central Statistical Office released the first advance estimate of India’s Gross Domestic Product for the 2017-’18 financial year. The GDP had grown at 7.1% during the 2016-’17 fiscal year.
India’s GDP would reach Rs 129.85 lakh crore in 2017-’18 as against Rs 121.90 lakh crore in the 2016-’17 fiscal year, the office said.
The growth rate of the agriculture, fishing and forestry sector is expected to decline from 4.9% in 2016-’17 to 2.1% in 2017-’18. Manufacturing will grow at 4.6% this financial year as compared to 7.9% in 2016-’17, the data showed.
The financial, real estate and professional services sector will grow at 7.3% this fiscal year as compared to 5.7% in 2016-’17, the Central Statistical Office release said.
India’s per capita income will increase by 5.3% to Rs 86,660 in 2017-’18, the office said. This is lower than the growth rate of 5.7% achieved in the last financial year. The per capita income is the average income earned by an individual in the country per year.
GDP growth had declined to 5.7% for the April-June quarter of 2017-18. It increased to 6.3% for the second quarter of the financial year.