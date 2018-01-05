West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday unveiled the official emblem of the state government. The logo has the Ashoka pillar on top, and the “Biswa Bangla” theme in the centre of a circle.

“Biswa Bangla” is a West Bengal government initiative to promote local arts and handicrafts.

“This historic achievement is indeed a new feather in Bengal’s cap after a long wait of 70 years since independence,” Banerjee said on Facebook after unveiling the logo at the temporary state secretariat in Howrah. “From now on, the new official emblem of the state government will feature on all official stationery and displays of the state government.”

The chief minister said she had made a “small contribution” in creating the emblem’s design. Banerjee said that the emblem would feature on all official stationery and displays of the state government.

Banerjee said she had also taken up the issue of changing the state’s name to “Bangla” with the Centre, the Hindustan Times reported. “We will announce it [the name change] when we obtain the permission,” she added.