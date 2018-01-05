A 35-year-old man was stabbed to death by two men on a motorcycle in East Delhi’s Mayur Vihar on Friday. A woman accompanying the man in a cab was also attacked and is now in hospital with injuries.

The two accused are the woman’s brother and maternal uncle, and have been arrested, police told Scroll.in. They told the police that the man, Dinesh, had eloped with her earlier this week, days before her wedding with someone else. They alleged that Dinesh was married and had three children, police said.

The woman’s relatives were looking for the couple after they eloped and traced them to Mayur Vihar on Friday, police said. The victim was a sanitation worker, and the accused claimed that he was also their relative, police said.

The woman’s statement has not been recorded yet.