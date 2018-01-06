Eight people have been found dead in search operations so far, after an avalanche hit a passenger vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Friday.

Two people were taken to hospital on Friday night as they were injured, Kupwara Divisional Commissioner Khalid Jahangir told Scroll.in on Saturday.

The incident took place near Sadhna Top on the Kupwara-Tangdhar road. The passengers were travelling to a border village.

The number of those missing is not clear yet. “We can only say [how many people are missing] after the recoveries are done,” Jahangir said, adding that they were unlikely to find any more bodies.

Rescue operations are still under way.