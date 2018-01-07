A police officer was put on life support after he sustained a brain injury during clashes with a mob in West Bengal’s Bargarchomukh village on Friday, The Indian Express reported. Six others, including policemen and civic volunteers, were also injured during the clash. Police arrested seven people in connection with the incident.

The policeman, who is in a critical condition, has been identified as Sumon Das, the officer in charge of the Shyampur police station in West Bengal’s Howrah district.

“Clashes were going on in Shyampur between two families over a property dispute,” Commissioner of Police of Howrah (City) DP Singh told The Hindu. “Mr Das and his colleagues were attacked by a mob of about 25 people when they went to the area to arrest an accused.”

The families of two villagers, Motiyar Munshi and Hanif Munshi, were involved in a dispute over a property. The two sides had filed police complaints against each other. Motiyar Munshi had been absconding after a clash between the two sides about six months ago, and on Friday afternoon the police went to the village looking for him after it received reports that he had come back. Motiyar Munshi managed to flee.

Das suffered a severe chromatic brain injury since he was not wearing any headgear, an unidentified official at the Bell Vue Clinic in Kolkata told the Express.