Four national-level weightlifters on their way to Delhi were killed in a road accident on the Delhi-Panipat highway in the early hours of Sunday, IANS reported. Two other athletes were injured in the incident and are undergoing treatment at the Max Hospital in the city’s Shalimar Bagh locality.

The accident took place at around 4 am near the village of Alipur, which is close to the Singhu border between Delhi and Haryana.

Delhi: Four powerlifting players killed & two injured in a road accident due to fog conditions at Sindhu border in #Delhi ;Visuals from the spot pic.twitter.com/6Tam7H1UXm — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2018

Family of Powerlifting athlete Tikamchand who died along with 3 other athletes in a road accident in early morning hours nr Delhi's Sindhu border.Tikamchand's sister says he had called last night to say he was coming home.In early morning hours we came to know about the accident. pic.twitter.com/PFdJkHzbdO — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2018

The car that the athletes were travelling in first hit a road divider before hitting an electric pole, the police said. The car may have been speeding and may have lost control in the dense fog, police officials said.

Police identified one of the injured athletes as Saksham Yadav, who had bagged a gold medal while representing India in a powerlifting world championship that was held in Moscow in 2017.

The deceased have been identified as Tikamchand, Saurabh, Yogesh, Harish Roy, Rohini Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajneesh Gupta said.