Four constables and a sub-inspector were suspended on Saturday after farmers dumped heaps of rotten potatoes outside Uttar Chief Minister Adityanath’s residence and the state Assembly in Lucknow on Saturday, the Hindustan Times reported.

The farmers were reportedly protesting against the low purchase price of the produce. They were peeved with the government for fixing Rs 487 as the minimum support price for a quintal of potato, and not Rs 1,000 as they had demanded.

“There was a truck which had sacks of potato and it started throwing potatoes in various parts of the city early this [Saturday] morning,” Lucknow District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma told PTI. “Now, whether this has been done by the farmers or by someone else is yet to be ascertained. So far, no farmers’ group has claimed any responsibility for this act.”

Lucknow: Potatoes dumped outside Uttar Pradesh Assembly building by farmers in protest against low prices. Presently, farmers are getting Rs.4 per kg but they demand a minimum price of Rs.10 per kg for their potato produce, pic.twitter.com/fsQzu49F06 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 6, 2018

Adityanath (pictured above) said that a group of ministers would examine and resolve agricultural issues. “Farmer welfare is my government’s priority,” he said after inaugurating a sugar mill in Meerut district, Hindustan Times reported. “Do not fall into the traps laid by unscrupulous politicians.”