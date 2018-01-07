The Editors Guild of India on Sunday condemned the First Information Report the Unique Identification Authority of India filed against Rachna Khaira, a reporter for The Tribune. The daily had reported how anonymous sellers, operating through messaging service WhatsApp, were allegedly providing access to details of the more than 1 billion Aadhaar holders.

Editors Guild issues a statement condemning FIR against Tribune reporter on Aadhar story pic.twitter.com/8IssSAVkqX — Vasudha Venugopal (@vasudha_ET) January 7, 2018

The journalists’ body said it was concerned about the UIDAI’s action. “The Guild condemns the UIDAI’s action to have The Tribune reported booked by the police, as it is clearly meant to browbeat a journalist whose investigation on the matter was of great public interest,” it added.

The Editors Guild called the UIDAI action an “unfair, unjustified and direct attack” on the freedom of the press. It said that the body which manages Aadhaar for the Centre should have instead ordered an internal investigation into the alleged breach of data, and published its findings.

“The Guild demands that the concerned Union Ministry intervene and have the cases against the reporter withdrawn, apart from conducting an impartial investigation into the matter,” the body said.

On January 4, UIDAI had claimed that The Tribune had misreported an article about a breach of biometric data. In a rebuttal to the UIDAI’s accusation, The Tribune had stood by its report, and said the Aadhaar authority, in its response, had in fact admitted to the “misuse” of biometric data.