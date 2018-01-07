The Mumbai Police and East Midnapore district authorities arrested a man on Sunday for harassing the daughter of a well known former cricketer. Debkumar Maity had made several calls to the woman and had threatened to kidnap her. Maity had referred to the cricketer as his “father-in-law”, according to the Hindustan Times.

His arrest came after the woman filed a complaint at the Bandra police station. He will be taken to Mumbai.

“He (Maity) also made several lewd comments during his phone calls and even went to the extent of threatening to kidnap her if she rejected his proposal of marriage,” Bhimsen Gaikowar, a member from the Mumbai Police team told the Hindustan Times.

Maity’s family have said that he suffers from a mental illness. He never met the women but had seen her at the cricket pavilion, India Today reported.