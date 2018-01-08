Google on Monday commemorated the 110th birth anniversary of actor and stuntwoman Mary Ann Evans – better known by her stage name as Fearless Nadia.

Remembered as the Stunt Queen of India, the Australian rose to fame in Bollywood for her daring action sequences in Hunterwali in 1935, which was one of the earliest female-lead Indian movies. She risked her life several times while performing her own stunts, having starred in movies such as Diamond Queen, Desh Deepak, Khiladi (1968) and Noor-e-Yaman.

Fearless Nadia inspired actor Kangana Ranaut’s character Jaanbaaz Julia in Rangoon. She married Indian filmmaker and producer Homi Wadia, and incidentally, Tuesday happens to be her death anniversary.