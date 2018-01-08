Shiv Sena leader Ashok Sawant was stabbed to death outside his house in the Kandivali neighbourhood in North Mumbai on Sunday night, The Times of India reported.

The police said the incident took place around 10.45 pm, when Sawant – a two-time corporator – was returning home after meeting a friend. Two men were waiting in a vehicle outside his house in Sur building in Samta Nagar. They attacked him with choppers before fleeing.

Sawant was taken to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival, India Today reported.

An unidentified official in the Mumbai Police Crime Branch told The Times of India that the police had identified the two killers – one of them is a well-known criminal called Jagga – after going through footage from CCTV cameras in the area. No arrests have been made yet.

The police said Sawant had started a cable business a few years ago and had complained to the police after he reportedly began to receive extortion calls the past two days.

Sawant’s brother Subhash Sawant is an assistant police commissioner at the Mumbai Police’s Anti-Terrorism Squad. He is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.